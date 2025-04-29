Share

Havana, Cuba.- No one is going to take away from Cubans the tradition of their May Day. Neither the blockade nor the economic shortages and tensions it generates will dent what has always been one of the clearest messages of this people’s support for their Revolution, and the driving force that makes us proud: unity.

If anyone still doubts this, just walk the streets and, on every corner, preparations for a celebration are evident. No one denies what we lack, but we do have reasons to celebrate. That’s why flags are waving, and enthusiastic sign-makers draw visible signs on facades, workplaces, schools.

We are still two days away from the parade that draws millions, workers and non-workers, because May Day in Cuba is a matter for families, neighbors, and the people.

However, the air of the day is already in the air and inspires determination, because that’s what we Cubans are like: a determined people incapable of giving up.