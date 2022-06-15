Havana, Cuba.- The 2nd International Colloquium on Afro-American Studies on Wednesday continues with a panel dedicated to the thought and action associated with the conquest of freedom and rights in Cuba and Colombia during the 20th century.

From the Manuel Galich Hall at the Casa de las Americas in Havana, experts address the purposes by the intellectual insurgencies in the second half of that century and how those practices fostered the critical thinking in other ways to narrate history.

The academic analysis proposes the Africans’ participation in the liberation processes of New Granada, by Dr. Edisson Diaz, of the Red Eleggua Foundation in Colombia, and the racial debate in the transition period from the colony to the Republic in Cuba, by Ada Lescay, of the University of Oriente.

The agenda includes the screening of the video clip “El padrino inocente” (The Innocent Godfather), by Yasmani Castro, of Masamba Producciones. It was produced as a remembrance and tribute to the victims of the massacre of the Independent Party of Color, an armed uprising that took place in Cuba in 1912.

Wednesday’s session continues with a panel about the reinterpretation of past documents and the reconstruction of oral sources that are part of the historiographic work focused on the valorization of the memory of communities and human groups.