Havana, Cuba.- Cuban ministries thanked the donations from China destined for improvements in the furniture of education and public health facilities, as well as the deployment of digital terrestrial television.

At the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, the Chinese ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui, and the vice minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Deborah Rivas, signed the exchange of notes of the “Digital Television Phase IV” project and the minutes and reception of the project “Sustainability of carpentry and furniture production for a high-impact program on the Cuban population”, documents that support the arrival to the national territory of both solidarity charges.

Ma told the press that the donation linked to furniture is part of the initiatives for global development and includes three types of boards: medium density fiberboard; plywood; and particle boards. He assured that these materials will be used to improve the living conditions of the Cuban population.

Regarding the project on digital terrestrial television that began in 2013, he explained that China has collaborated since that moment and actively participates in the implementation of the television standard of that Asian territory in the Caribbean island. He specified that this initiative has allowed the high definition signal to reach around 45% of the Cuban population, while the standard signal is consumed by 76% of the inhabitants.

The Chinese ambassador added that in addition to improving the quality of transmissions, China is an important ally in the digitalization of society in Cuba.

He noted that the donation, made effective this Wednesday, will provide communications in the Antillean nation with new transmitters, decoders and installation materials.

He stressed that the beginning of 2024 has had a happy start when it comes to socioeconomic and political relations with Cuba, which reflects the strong ties between both peoples and their governments.

Areas such as industry, renewable energy and social development frequently receive support from China and this year will be no exception, Ma said.

On the Cuban side, the main authorities of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment and the Ministry of Communications agreed to advance in the deployment of digital terrestrial television and, consequently, in the analog blackout that has gradually begun in the country.

They thanked the Party, Government and people of China for their solidarity towards the archipelago and for maintaining bilateral relations.