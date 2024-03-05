Havana, Cuba.- The central activities for Cuban Press Day begin on Tuesday, March 5, with a pilgrimage and wreath laying at the tomb of Juan Gualberto Gómez (1854-1933) on the 91st anniversary of his death.

The homage will be paid at the Colon Cemetery to the distinguished patriot from Matanzas, founder of several periodicals in Cuba and Spain and chosen by Jose Marti to organize the preparations for the Necessary War in the country.

According to the program of the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC), Wednesday will be dedicated to the presentation of recognition to an outstanding organism in communication and attention to the press, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice.

On the same day, at the Casa de la Prensa Gallery, a collective photographic exhibition will be inaugurated, called El instante preciso, a project by Roberto Chile, winner of the José Martí National Journalism Award.

On Thursday, at the House of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA Cultural), there will be a ceremony for the awarding of the Felix Elmuza Distinction (1917-1956), Cuban journalist and expeditionary of the Granma, murdered because of his revolutionary activities.

Next Friday there will be a tribute to outstanding journalists on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the National Capitol and on Sunday there will be a press softball game at the Juan Ealo Stadium of the Sports City.

A meeting with students of Journalism and the University College will be held on Wednesday 12 in the theater of the Casa de la Prensa, on the life and work of Ernesto Vera Méndez (1929-2016), outstanding Cuban journalist, founder of the newspaper Granma and president of the Union of Journalists of Cuba.

The following day, also at the Casa de la Prensa, there will be an exchange entitled Roble y retoño, between retired members of the Grupo Asesor and young journalists from the provinces who work in the national media in the capital.

On Thursday, March 14, the José Martí National Journalism Award and the Juan Gualberto Gómez National Annual Journalism Awards4 will be presented.

The commemorative activities continue on Friday, March 15, with the presentation at UPEC headquarters of the book Medallas al corazón (Medals to the Heart), by journalist Joel García, of the weekly Trabajadores.

The program also includes the Public Press, Press of the People Festival and the Third International Colloquium on Digital Communication, at the PABEXPO Fairgrounds.

Cuban Press Day has been celebrated every March 14 since the early 1990s to honor the date of birth of the newspaper Patria, founded on the same day in New York by José Martí as a “soldier of freedom”.