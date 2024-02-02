Havana, Cuba.- The unveiling of a bust of the American writer Langston Hughes, the work of Cuban sculptor Alberto Lescay, took place today in Old Havana, in tribute to the friendship that unites the two peoples.

In the Patio de la Poesía, a space open to this artistic expression in the Lombillo Palace (Plaza de la Catedral), a meeting of poets took place with a delegation made up of several personalities who are visiting Cuba these days, such as the renowned American writer Alice Walker.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Office of the Historian of Havana, and the welcoming words were given by the journalist, and radio and television host Magda Resik. She highlighted the presence of Walker as a great authoritative voice of universal literature and referred to the deep affection and friendship that existed between Hughes and the Cuban poet Nicolás Guillén.

Andy Shallal, founder of the Busboys and Poets Cultural Center in Washington and part of the American delegation, expressed his deep respect for Cuba and considered himself not only a visitor, but also an ambassador along with his colleagues of what he called a “beautiful island.”

Before unveiling the work, sculpted in bronze, he also thanked Lescay for the mastery of his art, and expressed his admiration for him.