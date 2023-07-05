Havana, Cuba.- The Art Fair in La Rampa returns with the best of national popular art and crafts from July 14 to September 2, the Havana Government’s digital portal published today. In its 22nd edition, the event will continue at its usual venue in the Cuba Pavilion, in Vedado, with the sale and exhibition of […]

In its 22nd edition, the event will continue at its usual venue in the Cuba Pavilion, in Vedado, with the sale and exhibition of works by prominent artisans and artists. There will also be presentations by valuable exponents of Cuban music, dance, plastic arts, literature, theater, and creation for children, among other manifestations.

Arte en la Rampa this summer will be dedicated to the Fourth Congress of the Hermanos Saíz Association and the 45th anniversary of the Cuban Fund for Cultural Assets. In addition, it will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Artex company and the 60th anniversary of the Cuba Pavilion.

The organizers announced that there will also be presentations of records, books, audiovisual shows and children’s shows.

This is part of a program designed with the aim of providing recreational options at a time of the year as long-awaited as summer, according to the source.