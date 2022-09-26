Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s southeastern region will host the 14th International Nature Tourism Event, Turnat 2024, organizers, who described the recently concluded edition as successful, said on Sunday. They recalled that the meeting will take place every two years in a different place in the country to promote this kind of trip to Cuba. The 13th […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s southeastern region will host the 14th International Nature Tourism Event, Turnat 2024, organizers, who described the recently concluded edition as successful, said on Sunday.

They recalled that the meeting will take place every two years in a different place in the country to promote this kind of trip to Cuba. The 13th edition, which concluded on Saturday, was dedicated to the western region.

During Turnat 2022’s closing ceremony, Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia described this year’s event, which gathered 200 participants from 20 nations, a success.

At the Havana Club, the venue of the closing ceremony, he stressed that Cuba’s most important event for nature tourism presented the routes designed for wellbeing and accessible travel as new tourist offers. The latter included participants from Mexico, Spain, and Colombia.

Turnat 2022 demonstrated the alliances among universities, research centers, companies of the sector, and tourism projects for local development in pursuit of increasingly sustainable tourism.

Garcia said that the recently-held event confirmed the willingness of the Cuban Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) to promote vacations in nature, a modality that is clearly on the rise globally.