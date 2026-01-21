Share

Havana, Cuba.- The U.S. government is exploiting what seems to be a humanitarian gesture for opportunistic and politically manipulative purposes.

In the context of the intense recovery effort immediately launched in Cuba following Hurricane Melissa’s passage through the country on October 29, 2025, and of the solidarity assistance received from the outset, the U.S. government announced its intention to send humanitarian aid.

Seventy-seven days passed. On January 14, the U.S. State Department publicly announced that part of the aid would arrive in Cuba. At no point has there been any official communication from the U.S. to the Cuban government to confirm this shipment.

It was the Cuban Catholic Church that contacted the country’s authorities to inform them that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops intended to be the channel for sending material aid to Cuba from the U.S. government.

As a matter of principle, Cuba does not oppose any assistance from governments or organizations, provided that it benefits the people and that the needs of the victims are not used for political gain under the guise of humanitarian gestures.

Any contribution received through any channel is organized and distributed in Cuba by the official government authorities in charge of this, along with organizations such as the Catholic Church and others with proven experience in these processes.

Cuba accepts this donation without conditions in the understanding that it is a gesture from the U.S. people, whose contribution supports the public funds used by the government.

The material aid received from the U.S. through this channel will of course be delivered to the victims and damaged communities, although it represents only a fraction of the effort by the Cuban people and government and the aid received from various parts of the world, including U.S. organizations not affiliated with the government.

The State Department can continue to lie about Cuba, but it cannot alter the facts.

Havana, January 14, 2026