Share

Havana Cuba.- The Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) issued a strong statement today condemning US President Donald Trump’s recent threat to impose a naval blockade against Venezuela.

According to ICAP, this measure represents the concrete application of what they call the “Trump Corollary” to the historic Monroe Doctrine, reaffirmed in official documents of American foreign policy as the National Security Strategy for Our America.

The Cuban institution described as “facade” the arguments put forward by Washington on the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism, pointing out that such pretexts conceal illegal intentions that endanger regional and global peace. In its statement, the entity denounced the maneuver as a form of “hybrid war” that escalates tensions towards a military scenario, with the aim of seizing Venezuelan natural resources and exerting coercive pressure against a sovereign state.

The text reiterates “unwavering solidarity” with the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people, and makes an urgent appeal to social movements, parliaments, governments and international organizations to reject what it called a “rude imperial act”.

In this regard, he calls for a mobilization to defend sovereignty, peace and the principles of the United Nations Charter. “No naval blockade! ! No to imperialist looting! Hands off Venezuela!” concludes the statement.