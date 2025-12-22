Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban education system, free and inclusive, continues to have an impact in Latin America and the world, stated Education Minister Naima Trujillo, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day in the Caribbean nation.

In statements made yesterday on national television, the minister highlighted the daily heroism of teachers and the legacy of the 1961 Literacy Campaign, conceived and led by the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Trujillo emphasized that the greatest challenge for Cuban teachers today is “maintaining this educational achievement” amidst the complex circumstances the country is facing.

“Every day, in the epic journey of being a Cuban teacher, they are not immune to the emotional world of each person in their classroom, their school, and also in other social activities, as they take another step in the formation of the new generation of Cubans,” he noted.

She emphasized that education in Cuba, declared from its inception as the responsibility of the State, remains inclusive, universal, and free, and has managed to project its influence beyond national borders through cooperation programs that have helped other nations overcome illiteracy with methods inspired by the revolutionary experience of 1961.

In her message to educators on their day, the minister thanked them for their tireless work “in these very difficult circumstances in which they carry out their pedagogical work today.” She urged them to “continue reflecting on the extraordinary social value of their work and to continue supporting us in every challenge.”

On December 22, 1961, Cuba was proclaimed a Territory Free of Illiteracy, after a campaign that mobilized the entire nation. That achievement forever transformed the face of Cuban society and laid the foundations for an educational system that today remains a symbol of justice and solidarity.