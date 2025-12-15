Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, speaking from Havana, criticized the Nobel Peace Prize committee, which awards prizes to US allies and like-minded governments.

On his Twitter account, Rodriguez noted that its members are appointed by the politically aligned parliament of a NATO state, adding, “The #NobelPeacePrize becomes a prize for docile US allies and a platform for criticizing governments that are inconvenient for the US.”

In a lengthy message, the Foreign Minister, drawing on his experience of the island’s more than six decades of US blockade, questioned how, conversely, the committee excludes the repeated and well-deserved nominations of the Cuban Medical Brigades.

“They speak in the name of ‘Peace,’ but remain silent in the face of the aggressive actions of the US against Venezuela and ignore the economic war and the hate campaign against a country that sends doctors, not bombs or marines,” argued the head of Cuban diplomacy.

The Caribbean nation’s foreign minister denounced the complicity of the awards with actions completely opposed to peace.

In this regard, he mentioned those awarded to Henry Kissinger, Shimon Peres, and the most recent one, promoted by the US Secretary of State, whom he is desperately urging to launch a military invasion of Venezuela.

“This double standard disqualifies their lectures on democracy,” he asserted.