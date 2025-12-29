Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has warned about the increase in U.S. military spending for 2026 under the National Defense Authorization Act.

In a post on social media, Cuba’s top diplomat highlighted that this amount reaches $901 million, a record in the history of the United States.

“The plutocracy and the warmongering rulers seek to sustain, with increased taxpayer funds, the discredited doctrine of peace through force, reigniting the arms race, aggression against sovereign countries, and the usurpation of strategic natural resources from their peoples,” Bruno Rodríguez stated.

He also accused the government of putting citizens’ demands on the back burner and forgetting electoral commitments, while financing an extremely offensive strategy and seeking to resurrect the discredited Monroe Doctrine with “an aggressive corollary against Our America.”