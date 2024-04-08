Havana, cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, denounced today that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is the largest military emitter of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) on the planet.

On its official X account, Rodríguez noted that the alliance’s goal of increasing military spending to two percent of its members’ GDP constitutes a serious threat to global efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Recently, he stated on the same social network that NATO’s military carbon footprint went from 196 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2021 to 226 million in 2023. These numbers exceed the GHG emissions of 80 percent of the countries in the world.