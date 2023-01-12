United Nations, United Nations.- On Thursday, Cuba will assume for the first time the pro tempore presidency of the G77 plus China, so as to promote the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and foster international solidarity and cooperation in the post-pandemic context. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla are expected to […]

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla are expected to speak, through a video message, during the handover ceremony.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Mr. Csaba K?rösi, and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also take part in the ceremony.

Cuba will succeed China in leading the group in the context of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, as announced in September 2022, in recognition of its defense of the interests of the South.

According to Rodríguez Parrilla, during the presidency, Cuba will promote South-South and triangular cooperation as a more effective instrument, mainly supporting the post-pandemic recovery of developing nations.

The G77 plus China brings together nations from almost all Latin America, Africa, and South Asia. The aim is to promote support in international organizations and the defense of common interests.