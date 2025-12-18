“We will emerge better, stronger, more aware, and more victorious than ever,” he affirmed.

Maduro stated that he had given instructions to increase “everything we are doing, two or three times over.”

This Sunday, the Venezuelan president announced the aforementioned initiative while reading the final declaration of the Summit, which was held virtually to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Alliance’s founding.

The Cuban Presidency, on the same platform, also highlighted that the Special International Energy and Electricity Mission in Support of the Cuban People reflects ALBA-TCP’s commitment to regional solidarity.

The Foreign Minister stated that the project “constitutes a further demonstration of the Alliance’s essence as a mechanism that places solidarity and cooperation among sister nations at the heart of its work.”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez expressed his country’s gratitude on social media for the international mission, promoted by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the bloc’s XXIV Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Cuba thanked the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) for approving an initiative to support the restoration of the island’s electrical system (SEN).

La Habana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, called today at the 11th Party Plenum for combating bureaucracy, bringing management closer to the real problems of the population, and strengthening internal democracy.

In his address, shared by the official Presidency account on the social network X, the Cuban leader harshly criticized the internal obstacles to the country’s development.

“Under the current conditions, we cannot allow bureaucracy, formalism, and inertia to continue to be obstacles,” he stated. He added that it is necessary “to be closer to the real problems of the people” and to be “more transparent in our relationship with our society.”

To achieve effective change, Díaz-Canel emphasized the urgency of strengthening control mechanisms and accountability, which must be “deep and systematic in all areas of our society.”

He pointed out that the key lies in the strength of the party’s grassroots: “The first thing we must achieve is for the Party’s grassroots organization in every place to be strong, demanding, and for the rank and file to be at the forefront of all tasks.”

Referring to internal democracy, the President emphasized that, as the sole party, “it must be the most democratic party,” because it is the party of all the Cuban people. He proposed strengthening it by “constantly maintaining contact with the population and giving them a voice in everything we plan and do.”

As a concrete guide for internal operations, he urged the membership to become “active listeners, mobilizers, and personal role models” in neighborhoods, workplaces, and schools.

To this end, it is essential to thoroughly evaluate the performance of “every member, every leader, and every grassroots organization.”

The President elaborated on the concept of unity, noting that “it is not an abstract concept. Unity is forged in this way. It is forged by participating, it is forged by building consensus,” and he emphasized the Party’s role within institutions in constructing this cohesion.

The speech framed this call within the difficult external context. Díaz-Canel described as a victory every day that the Revolution withstands the imposed economic and media wars, as well as the intensified blockade and media manipulation.

He reaffirmed that “unity is the guarantee that Cuba will continue to be free, independent, and sovereign” and called for intensifying “the ideological, cultural, and communications battle, defending the truth about Cuba.”

The 11th Plenum of the Central Committee, being held via videoconference, is analyzing strategic issues of the nation’s political, economic, and social life this Saturday.