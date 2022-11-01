Havana, Cuba.- The National Census re-scheduled for 2024 in Bolivia is being used Monday as weapon by authorities of the department of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, in order to generate domestic destabilization, according to Juan Javier Zárate, Chargé d’Affaires of the Bolivian embassy in Cuba. The Bolivian diplomat described as an unfounded excuse the […]

Havana, Cuba.- The National Census re-scheduled for 2024 in Bolivia is being used Monday as weapon by authorities of the department of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, in order to generate domestic destabilization, according to Juan Javier Zárate, Chargé d’Affaires of the Bolivian embassy in Cuba.

The Bolivian diplomat described as an unfounded excuse the opposition’s argument that the re-schedule of the Population and Housing Census would cause economic losses to the country and fewer seats in Congress.

Zárate told national press that President Luis Arce´s proposal to conduct the census in coming April 2024 obeys to technical reasons to guarantee quality and not policies including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the pressing need for a greater socialization of such a process in Bolivia.

Plus, he stated that under the Jeanine Áñez de facto government everything that was planned to be done in the country was restructured, which also affected the National Statistics Center.