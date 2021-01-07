The Company of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology were declared on Wednesday the first two High Technology institutions in Cuba.

Havana city, Cuba.- The Company of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology were declared on Wednesday the first two High Technology institutions in Cuba.

According to the announcement made on Twitter by the vice president of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), Armando Rodriguez, this category is granted by agreement of the Council of Ministers and is in force for three years.

On establishing such condition for national entities as a decree law in February 2020, the head of CITMA, Elba Rosa Perez, noted that this aims at boosting companies with intensive research activity, which close the productive cycles and trade products and services with a high added value with emphasis on the foreign market.

‘In a complex time for Cuban economy, the fact that the country is betting on increasing the use of science, technology and innovation for its development, is a clear message of sovereignty, sustainability and growth,’ she assured.

Among the conditions established to achieve the High Technology distinction, Decree 2/2020 includes high productivity and being sustainable over time.