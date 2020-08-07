Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed on Thursday the country’s position regarding the Human Rights Council, of which it is a founding member.

On Twitter, the FM pointed out that whereas Cuba joined this international organization from the time of its creation, the United States voted against it.

Rodriguez also pointed out that his country participates actively in the work of the Council, while the US nation abandoned it.

‘Cuba represents humanism and solidarity,’ the FM noted, adding that the United States ‘can no longer lie and threaten the world.’

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said offering the island a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council is unacceptable, and that no country should vote in favor of its entry.

Cuba was elected to occupy a seat on the Human Rights Council in four terms: 2006-2009, 2009-2012, 2014-2016, and 2017-2019; and in February, 2020 the island reiterated its candidacy for 2021-2023.