Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez on Tuesday received the letters of credence from the new ambassadors from the Republic of Iceland, the Kingdom of Tonga and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

According to a press release from the Foreign Ministry, the accredited representatives are Ambassadors Jörundur Valtýsson (Iceland), Viliami Va’inga T?n? (Tonga) and Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf (Mauritania).

The Cuban deputy foreign minister received the documents accrediting them as ambassadors appointed by their countries before the Government of the Republic of Cuba at a virtual meeting, the press release noted.