Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will begin on Thursday a working visit to Cuba during which he will meet with the island’s authorities.

Havana City, Cuba.- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will begin on Thursday a working visit to Cuba during which he will meet with the island’s authorities.

According to the official website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister will carry out other activities of interest.

Previously, the Iranian foreign minister traveled to Venezuela where he was received by his counterpart Jorge Arreaza to comply with a high-level work agenda.

Recently, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh informed that Javad Zarif also plans to take part in the inauguration of Bolivia’s President-Elect Luis Arce.

Cuba and the Islamic Republic of Iran reestablished diplomatic relations on August 8, 1979, and the island became one of the first countries to recognize the new republic that emerged after the triumph of the revolution.

According to Cubaminrex website, Cuba highly assesses the bilateral cooperation relations and recognizes Iran’s right to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, without any discrimination.

Furthermore, the island has rejected the re-imposition of sanctions and unilateral coercive measures on Iran by the US government.