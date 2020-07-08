The Cuban medical brigade working in Jamaica saved 823 lives in June as a support to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to data provided to Prensa Latina by the Cuban diplomatic mission in Kingston, the health workers carried out 48,251 medical consultations and 56,396 nursing services.

Despite the coronavirus limitations, Cuban health professionals performed 366 surgeries, 86 of which for patients with afflictions of the retina, as part of Operation Miracle program, to restore people’s sight.

In the context of the start of the post-pandemic stage, the Cuban health collaborators updated in meetings about the health situation and the work scenario in order to increase each day risk perception to fight Covid-19.