Rome, Cuba.- The presidency of the Piedmont Regional Council on Monday granted an award for civil merits to the 38 Cuban health professionals who fought Covid-19 along with Italian colleagues in Turin for three months.

The recognition highlights ‘the role the medical team has played during the 2020 health emergency, dedication and high professionalism lavished daily caring Piedmontese patients with Covid-19.’

Upon speaking in the awarding ceremony carried out in the cultural and convention center, where the temporary hospital in which Cuban health professionals worked, Regional Council president Stefano Allasi expressed the gratitude by the authorities and the people in Piedmont for the work done.

Fabio Carosso, vice president of the Piedmont region, and Cuban Ambassador to Italy Jose Carlos Rodriguez spoke in the activity. Rodriguez thanked this and many other expressions of gratitude and affection received by the Cuban doctors and nurses since their arrival to Italy on April 13.

The Cuban doctors and nurses were also accompanied by Jorge Luis Alfonzo, minister-counselor of the Cuban Embassy in Italy, and Felix Lorenzo, head of the consular section in Rome.