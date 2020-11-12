Cuba and Andorra are committed to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, according to the foreign ministers of both nations during a video conference, it became known here today.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez announced on his Twitter account the conversation with his counterpart from the European nation, María Ubach Font.

We reiterate the will to continue deepening our bilateral and cooperation ties, Rodríguez confirmed.

On July 1, the members of a Cuban health brigade that contributed to fighting Covid-19 returned from the Principality of Andorra.

According to data from the island’s Ministry of Health, Caribbean health professionals treated 8,223 patients, carried out 66,484 nursing procedures and saved 106 lives.

Last October the governments of both countries issued a declaration on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Andorra and Cuba have built, on the basis of common values, respect and mutual benefit, a privileged relationship in various fields, which are a faithful reflection of the human, cultural and economic ties that unite our two small countries, committed to development. sustainable development of their peoples, the statement said.

Foreign Minister Ubach Font visited Havana in February 2020.