Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel says that Cuba will overcome the difficult situation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the blockade, “because we can do thousands of better things, there are many shared ideas to be implemented more aggressively and, above all, because we have the work of the Revolution before us and we must defend it with passion.”

Heading meeting of the Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, the president reported that the documents of the National Plan for Economic and Social Development until 2030 and the Strategy for the Strengthening of the Economy in a Prolonged Moment of Crisis are already prepared and in the process of being approved, and should be ready by early July.

“We can make great progress in their implementation, he said, to arrive at the next Congress of the Communist Party with assessments of what we have done during this time. That is a more strategic task, the head of state argued, “but now we need immediacy and a working reaction, to transform the behaviour of the economy, with more intensity and, above all, with innovation.”

“We have to do different and well thought-out things,” said the Cuban president, and he referred to issues such as learning to live with less imports, boosting exports more. “Today explanations are given that show how the issue of imports has limited our thinking.”

Díaz-Canel spoke about promoting national production to satisfy domestic demand, “because one still sees the amount of elements we import and what we can do here at certain scales. The national industry, he said, has to think about everything that can be produced in Cuba and how it is preparing to do so.”