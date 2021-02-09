The top leaders of the Communist Parties of Vietnam (PCV) and Cuba (PCC), Nguyen Phu Trong and Raul Castro, reaffirmed on Tuesday over the phone the values of friendship and bilateral cooperation. On behalf of the PCC Central Committee, Raul Castro congratulated Phu Trong, who was reelected general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, at the recently concluded 13th Congress of the organization and wished him success in his third term.

Hanoi, Vietnam. The top leaders of the Communist Parties of Vietnam (PCV) and Cuba (PCC), Nguyen Phu Trong and Raul Castro, reaffirmed on Tuesday over the phone the values of friendship and bilateral cooperation.

On behalf of the PCC Central Committee, Raul Castro congratulated Phu Trong, who was reelected general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, at the recently concluded 13th Congress of the organization and wished him success in his third term.

He also praised the results of the major meeting of this nation’s communists and thanked the permanent and unconditional support by the Vietnamese party and people to the Cuban Revolution.

Phu Trong, in turn, wished the PCC success in its 8th Congress, scheduled for April 2021, and the Cuban people in general in the cause of building socialism.

Both leaders extolled the feelings of friendship, solidarity and mutual trust between both parties, governments and peoples during six decades of exemplary relations, and ratified the will to continue cultivating them in fulfillment of the legacy by Presidents Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh.

This is the second telephone conversation between Phu Trong and Raul Castro in just a month. On December 2, 2020, both leaders held a fraternal dialogue on occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Cuba became on December 2, 1960, the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam.