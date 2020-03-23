Cuban president highlights humanistic practice of Revolution

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday highlighted the island’s international healthcare collaboration as a humanistic practice of the Revolution.

The president posted this expression on Twitter accompanied by hashtags #CubaSalva, #SomosCuba and #SomosContinuidad.

Diaz-Canel shared an article by Granma newspaper that summarizes the Cuban government’s decision to send or strengthen medical brigades in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Granada, Suriname, Jamaica and Italy to support the fight against coronavirus, a disease that has already killed more than 10,000 people worldwide.

‘Amid the threat of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, our government’s decision has been to maintain medical collaboration in those nations where there are Cuban internationalists, to turn them into an advanced bastion to confront the pandemic,’ the publication commented.

Meanwhile in another tweet, the head of State shared the recommendations of an affected patient, who called to extreme caution and cooperation from the people.

The 67-year-old woman, whose name was not published, arrived in Santa Clara from New Jersey, the United States, on March 11.

Granma newspaper summarized on a map the country’s municipalities that have coronavirus cases and data on the number of doctors and healthcare services by province.

About 35 cases have been reported until Saturday, March 21, on the island, including one dead. The affected municipalities are Consolacion del Sur, Mariel, 10 de Octubre, Guanabacoa, Plaza de la Revolucion, Centro Habana, Boyeros, Cardenas and Matanzas, in western Cuba.

Also on the list are Trinidad, Santa Clara, La Sierpe and Camagüey, in central Cuba, and Holguin, Bayamo, Guisa, Santiago de Cuba and Palma Soriano, in eastern Cuba.