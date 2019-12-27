Sugar harvest requires daily heroism

ARTEMISA, Cuba.- Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, called on Thursday the sugar workers in Artemisa province to comply with the production plan.

When talking with top Artemisa leaders and workers from the 30 de Noviembre and Harlem sugar mills, Machado Ventura emphasized the need to increase industrial performance, stabilizing grinding and taking advantage of the potential standard of sugar mills.

The Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba also reflected on the importance of producing sugar for the Cuban economy, which was greatly affected by the upsurge in the blockade, as this item is of great importance for the export and substitution of imports.

Artemisa province started the sugar harvest on last December 3 and plans to produce about 60 thousand 500 tons of sugar, thus satisfying the standard family basket of the territory and Pinar del Rio province.

