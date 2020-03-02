President of Cuba praises work of Cuban doctors.



HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban physicians and other health professionals and technicians are an exceptional force, President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account.

“No country has anything like it,” the head of State highlighted to evoke a thought of historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz.

“Their missions abroad comply with rigorous ethical standards,” Diaz-Canel wrote on the social network on Monday, March 2.

The message comes when Cuba denounces American campaigns against the Cuban health missions working in nations of several latitudes and that have contributed to save lives in Venezuela, as well as in Bolivia and Brazil. The population of the latter two regret not having Cuban professionals because of their governments.