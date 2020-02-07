International Book Fair opens with Vietnam and its culture

HAVANA, Cuba.- Vietnam, the heroic land of Ho Chi Minh and also loved by Marti and Fidel, was the incentive at the opening of the International Book Fair, dedicated to Ana Cairo, Eugenio Hernandez and the Asian country.

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Esteban Lazo, president of the National People’s Power Assembly and other guests attended the opening of the feast of readers, which extends until next February 16th in the Cuban capital and then travel to the provinces.

Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam, stated that her country and Cuba, despite the geographical distance, share the same interests of sovereignty, development and solidarity.

Our peoples, she pointed out, are symbols of brotherhood at this time, under the example of Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro: both in culture and in the defense of peace.

La Cabana Invites to the Literary Revelry

Juan Rodriguez Cabrera, president of the Cuban Institute of Book, at the opening of the reading festival expressed that the fair celebrates proudly the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba.

Rodriguez added that despite the genocidal blockade Cuba suffers, the book’s party, created and driven by Fidel, attended by more than 300 personalities, offers more than 4 million texts.

The songs Rain in the Forest, a traditional Vietnamese piece and Siboney, by Ernesto Lecuona, performed by music from the Asian nation, showed its high cultural work.

Today, the International Book Fair in La Cabana inaugurates the cultural project named Our History and Internationalism, at 10:00 in the morning in Stand K: 4, where essential texts of the Cuban history are offered.