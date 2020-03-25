Cuban medical brigade to Belize to fight Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba.- In the fight against COVID-19, Cuba continues to distribute solidarity in several nations of the world and as an example of it the first group of 25 cooperators making part of a Cuban medical brigade travels to Belize.

During the flag act of this advance party of health collaborators, held at the Central Medical Cooperation Unit in Havana, they ratified the commitment to help the Belize people as much as possible in the battle against the new Coronavirus.

Nursing graduate Orlando Borrero, from Santiago de Cuba, said they will perform a risky task, but they will take all measures to take full care of themselves.

Borrero added that they would have all the necessary assurances to work, including protection means, very important to avoid risks of being infected.