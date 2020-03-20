Cuban Medical Brigade on Solidarity Mission to Italy

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba, Rodrigo Malmierca, confirmed this Friday the arrival in the next hours in Italy of a brigade of health collaborators in solidarity mission with this country.

In a message spread through Twitter, Malmierca pointed out that other brigades are already on the ground in Venezuela and Nicaragua, and today left those who go to Suriname and Granada, in the meantime the one requested by the Lombardy region will travel to Italy.

The next arrival of doctors and nurses from the Caribbean nation was announced on the eve in Milan by the Secretary of Health and Welfare of the Lombardy government, Giulio Gallera, who days ago referred to the request for help, confirmed by Cuban Ambassador Jose Carlos Rodriguez.

With its 23,863 square kilometers of surface area and just over 10 million inhabitants, Lombardy is the territory hardest hit by the epidemic generated by the new coronavirus, resulting in three thousand 405 dead, according to the most recent official figures.

In that northern Italian region, 48.45 per cent of cases are concentrated, 63.67 of deaths, and 42 percent of today’s patients, with one thousand six of them in intensive care.

Source: Prensa Latina Agency