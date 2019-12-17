Chancellor of Cuba remembers return of the Cuban Five



HAVANA, Cuba.- The Chancellor of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, recalled the return to Cuba of anti-terrorist heroes Gerardo Hernandez, Ramon Labanino, and Antonio Guerrero, after years of confinement in U.S. prisons.

On his Twitter account, the head of the diplomacy of the Island wrote that they returned, just as Fidel promised; joy shook all our people and friends and righteous beings of this world who accompanied us in the struggle for their liberation.

The phrase They will return, pronounced by leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro when learning the population of the ins and outs of Los Cinco case, began the global campaign for their release.

Gerardo, Ramon and Antonio’s embrace with Army General Raul Castro Ruz on December 17, 2014 in Havana sealed another page of resistance on the island in the face of hostile U.S. policy.