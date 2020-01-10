President of Cuba attends international culinary event

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero participated today in this capital in the inauguration of an international culinary event that aims to promote the values of national cuisine.

The two officials attended the opening of the II ‘Cuba Sabe’ International Workshop 2020, which takes place from today through Saturday at the Iberostar Grand Packard hotel.

More than 200 delegates from Cuba, the United States, Mexico, Spain and Italy, are participating in the event, which includes workshops, conferences, tours and tastings.

The President of the organizing committee, Liz Cuesta, highlighted Italy as the guest country of honor, as a nation that has left a palpable mark on Cuban cuisine.

The Workshop is an opportune space to explore regional cuisine and the typical dishes of each Cuban territory, such as casabe, a traditional kind of bread made in the eastern part of the country.

According to a press release previously disclosed by organizers, Cuba Sabe is a call to learn about and taste creole cuisine, recently recognized as Cultural Heritage of the nation.

The press release added that this is a workshop that invites people to learn more about Cuba and its cuisine.

The event is organized by Paradiso cultural tourism promotion agency and sees the participation of the Ministry of Tourism and the Culinary Federation of Cuba, among other entities.