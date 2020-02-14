Activities begin for 60 years of Vietnam-Cuba relations

Hanoi, Vietnam- The Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee and the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam on Friday had a working meeting to agree on some of the activities with which the two countries will celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung and Cuban ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres coordinated in principle several initiatives that will include the participation of Vietnamese organizations, institutions, companies and entities with close ties to the island.

Among them, a cultural program with the performance of musical groups and other Cuban artists, photo exhibitions and film screenings.

Another initiative will be making a piece of pottery alluding the friendship between the two nations. The work will be put among those that are making on Yen Phu Street and Au Co Street, the world’s largest ceramic mosaic, with more than four kilometers.

Duc Chung assured Torres that the Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee will give these and other activities a support to the event held by governments, Communist Parties and the Vietnamese and Cuban peoples.

The activities for the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two nations will be extended throughout the year and in fact, those events have already started with Vietnam’s participation as a guest of honor at the Havana International Book Fair.