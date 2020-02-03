Venezuela Rejects Projected Visit of OAS

CARACAS, Venezuela.- The Government of Venezuela denied entry to a delegation of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, arguing that the country has not belonged to the Organization of American States (OAS) since last April.

The commission plans to arrive in Caracas on Tuesday, and in a statement from Chancellor Jorge Arreaza on the subject emphasizes the government has not invited them and rejects that presence.

On the other hand, it was also known this Sunday that the Vuelta a la Patria Plan (Return to Homeland Plan), promoted by the Bolivarian nation, and has ensured the voluntary return of almost 16,000 vulnerable domestic migrants in the alleged host countries, in particular Brazil, Peru and Ecuador.

According to data from the Venezuelan Chancellery, more than 100 thousand 400 citizens based in other countries of the region registered in the program to be repatriated.