Venezuela Calls to Articulate Actions against Imperialism



CARACAS, Venezuela.- The Secretary of the Venezuelan International Solidarity Committee, Gabriel Aguirre, stated that peoples must make an articulated progress in common actions to address the phenomena arising from the action of imperialism.

Regarding the opening this Wednesday of the World Anti-Imperialist Meeting, Aguirre pointed out that this event is not only a meeting of solidarity with Venezuela, but also with all the peoples facing the aggressions of the United States and its allies.

The Secretary of the Venezuelan International Solidarity Committee added the meeting is essential, because from there they hope to build networks of articulation that would raise the organizational capacity of the progressive movement.

Aguirre assured that delegates and guests attending this conclave in Venezuela did so to speak out against policies of subordination and oppression, to prevent their advance in countries that are free.