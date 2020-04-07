They call as severe health crisis in Honduras



TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras.- Gilberto Rios, leader of the Freedom and Refoundation Party in Honduras, described as serious the health crisis in the country caused by Covid-19 pandemic, as a result of a decade of neoliberal policies.

The official highlighted the vulnerabilities of the health system in the Central American nation, with undersupplied hospitals and limited access of the population to these services, following the privatization of the sector.

Rios praised Cuba’s medical collaboration amid Covid-19 disease and ratified solidarity, which they express from social media with the denunciation of the blockade and U.S. sanctions against the island.

The Honduran politician emphasized that despite these pressures, Cuba shows a health system among the best in America with international impact, thanks to its army of white robes.