The World Takes Action in the Face of Pandemic Progress

The World Takes Action in the Face of Pandemic Progress

By on International News
Intense health actions in several nations because of the pandemic.

GENEVA, Switzerland.- Several nations announced on Sunday more border closures and restrictions on the internal displacement of their citizens, in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, with a presence already in 144 countries.

Europe, considered the new focus of Covid-19 expansion, together with governments in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the United States, announced severe measures to isolate itself from possible external infection agents.

Telesur network reports these actions range from rejecting flights from countries with high incidence of contagion, closing borders, calling the population to stay in their homes and suspension of classes, to increasing control of access in large cities.

Covid-19 is exponentially multiplied and seemingly uncontrollable, so the World Health Organization declared this new strain of coronavirus a pandemic.

