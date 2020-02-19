Panama and Cuba talk about regional situation

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel has affirmed that he treated the regional situation with the Secretary General of the Democratic Revolutionary Party of Panama, Pedro Miguel Gonzalez.
‘I held a dialogue about the international situation with Pedro Miguel Gonzalez,’ Tweeted Diaz-Canel.
According to the web site of the Cuban Presidency, Diaz-Canel and Gonzalez talked in a friendly environment about the historic relations between both countries.
Gonzales expressed his satisfaction for visiting Cuba and condemned the worsening of the blockade imposed on Cuba by Trump’s administration.
