In Colombia “Cacerolazo” for Life and Peace

BOGOTA, Colombia.- Colombian Common Alternative Revolutionary Force convened a “cacerolazo” (pot-banging protest) for life and peace, amid growing denunciations of the murder of some 190 ex-guerrillas of former FARC-EP.

President Ivan Duque can and must stop the ongoing genocide that enemies of peace wage against the people who signed the Peace Agreement, the call expresses.

Against a backdrop of persistent violence, the UN Verification Mission in Colombia condemned last weekend the killings of former guerrillas in the process of returning to civilian life.

In addition, the Mission called on the institutions of the State, society and especially young people to tackle these murders against great peace before the avalanche of death becomes natural and uncontrollable.

