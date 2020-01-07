Evo Morales Denounces Threat against Bolivian Trade Union Leader

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina.- Former Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced the threats by Bolivia’s de facto government’s Defense Minister, Fernando Lopez, against coca farmers´ union leader Andronico Rodriguez.

On his official Twitter account, Morales stated that Lopez threatened to employ the uniforms to silence Rodriguez, vice-president of the six Federations of the Tropic of Cochabamba and possible candidate for the presidency for the Movement for Socialism.

Rodríguez, 30, assured on more than one occasion that he is willing to run for the presidency of the Bolivia if he has Morales´s support, a refugee in Argentina.