European Union convenes meeting on Covid-19

BRUSSELS, Belgium.- A meeting of European Union leaders will take place this Tuesday to coordinate Covid-19 stand-off actions, European Council Chief Charles Michel announced on Twitter.

Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission, commented that the regional bloc examines all possible actions in the face of the threat, and expressed the possibility of easing budgetary rules in the bloc.

French President Emmanuel Macron called through his official account on Twitter to urgently coordinate sanitary measures, research efforts and an economic response, in expressing that unit makes strength.

Concern is growing in the so-called Old Continent, where countries such as Spain and Germany report new cases and flight cancellations and other preventive measures continue, to prevent further expansion of Coronavirus.