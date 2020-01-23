Cuba criticizes Pompeo’s position on the Caribbean

Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has criticized the position of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the relationship between Cuba and the rest of the Caribbean nations.

Pompeo is lying to conceal his ‘ironclad opposition’ to the special and differential treatment and compensation for slavery and colonialism that Caribbean people deserve, Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

The Cuban foreign minister added on that social network that the U.S. diplomat also does not hide support for the unfair classification of ‘non-cooperative jurisdictions’ and unilateral ‘certifications’.

Pompeo accused Cuba, Russia and China of ‘influencing’ the Caribbean nations on Wednesday in Jamaica and called on them to look to the United States.

Kingston is the last stop on Pompeo’s Latin American and Caribbean tour, which included Colombia and Costa Rica.

The head of U.S. diplomacy is ignoring the historic links between Cuba and the Caribbean Community that will reach 48 years in 2020, as well as the main areas of cooperation in sectors such as health, education, human resources training, sports and others.