Cuba continues with more discharges than admissions for Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today the continuity of the trend of more patients with medical discharges than hospital admissions for Covid-19.

At the International Press Center in this capital, the national director of Epidemiology of the portfolio, Francisco Durán, specified that 28 medical discharges were granted the day before, for a total of 1,631 recovered.

Durán pointed out that in the last hours no child was reported as sick with the Covid-19.

The head of Epidemiology in the Antillean nation noted that so far 194 children have suffered from this disease and 166 have already recovered.

He pointed out that 1,800 tests were carried out yesterday and eight people were positive for Covid-19, of them, five men and three women, all Cubans. So far, the country has registered a total of 1,916 cases.

Durán mourned the death of one patient, for a national cumulative of 81, meanwhile, in intensive care, one critically ill and three seriously ill patients are being treated.