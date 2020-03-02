Diaz-Canel praises Cuban doctors’ work

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Havana, Cuba.- Cuban physicians and other medical professionals and technicians are an exceptional force, President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.
No country has something similar, said the president when evoking a statement by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.
‘Their missions abroad follow rigorous ethic rules. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad’, Diaz-Canel twitted.
The message was posted at a time when Cuba is denouncing the US Government’s smear campaigns against the island’s healthcare missions in dozens of countries of the world, where they have contributed to saving several lives.
