Cuba’s medical brigade travels to Mexico to fight against Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- A Cuba’s medical brigade travelled to Mexico at the request of that country’s government to fight against Covid-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, reported this Tuesday Cuba’s healthcare authorities.

Doctor Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology of the Public Health Ministry, set out that the group of healthcare professionals went to Mexico to join the local efforts of containing Covid-19, which has caused 11,137 deaths in the region of the Americas.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on his morning press conference in the National Palace, recognized the quality of Cuban medicine.

Currently, Cuba has experts in 15 countries (16 counting Mexico now) in the face of the rapid and lethal spread of SARS-CoV-2 across the whole world, amounting to 244,424 confirmed cases and 68,976 deaths