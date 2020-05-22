Cuba with eight new Covid-19 patients for a total of 1,916

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba announced today that eight patients tested positive for Covid-19, a figure that rises to 1,916 confirmed cases, while one deceased was reported, a list that amounts to 81.

Of a total of 1,880 samples evaluated, eight were positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

The Caribbean island accumulates 90 thousand 911 samples made, said the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) in the daily virtual press conference to publicize the epidemiological situation in relation to Covid-19.

The national director of Epidemiology of the Minsap, Francisco Durán, also explained that all the confirmed cases are Cuban.

In this way, the country accumulates 1,675 cases that are detected from positive contacts, that is, 90 percent of those reported in the largest of the Antilles.

From the Primary Health Care, 1,790 are followed in their homes, while 202 are active patients, 198 of them, that is, 98 percent are doing well, Durán explained.

Cuba released the first case on March 11 last. Since then, a strategy has been worked hard to stop the spread of this disease, and now of the 1,916 confirmed cases in total, 1,631 have been discharged.