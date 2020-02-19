Raul Castro extols Cuban Children’s Company La Colmenita’s work

Havana, Cuba.- As a demonstration of the culture strength in defense of the Homeland as the bravest of soldiers, Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, described the work of La Colmenita Children’s Company.

In a letter addressed to its Director Carlos Alberto Cremata and to the rest of the members of the company, Raul Castro weighed up La Colmenita’s work and efforts during its 30 years as defenders of the Cuban Revolution values.

‘They teach as much as the teacher and like the best of books convince the significance of studying, behaving properly, being polite and respectful, and always reaching the deepest essence of things.’

In this regard, Cremata said, ‘We spend our lives saying that famous phrase that there is nothing more important than a child and I believe that this validates it in an exemplary way… he (Raul) stated whether the children approve it, then I sign this letter off.’ Likewise, Castro Ruz highlighted the exemplarity of this company in favor of human dignity, driving the formation of free, honest and revolutionary women and men, which has not only extended across the island but also the Latin American countries.

On the other hand, Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture, described the extraordinary value of La Colmenita as one of the most beautiful projects in Cuba, which is linked to a pedagogical value for its close relationship with children, that way of involving them and working with a humanist, Marti’s and Fidel’s idea.

They really deserve this recognition, for the prestige earned through its work in providing love during all these years, a project that we are proud of, Alonso said.

Just like honey and its many uses, the Cuban Children’s Company La Colmenita has been an antidote to sadness, the eternal source of youth and sweet nectar for life.