Havana, Cuba.- The Matanzas Crocodiles beat Leñadores de Las Tunas by a score of 6-3 and will defend the title of Cuban baseball champions against Granma.

On Sunday, at the José Antonio Huelga Stadium in Sancti Spíritus, Armando Ferrer’s Cocodrilos completed the comeback with timely and long-range batting by Yadir Drake and Erisbel Arruebarruena, as well as excellent relief by the winner, Yoel Suárez.

Matanzas scored two to the starter and loser Yudier Rodríg at the end of the third on Drake’s home run with one on base and made another in the fourth inning to make it 3 to zero.

One inning later, Matanzas scored two with three hits, including a double by Andres Quiala, and evened the scoreboard in the seventh to revive the hopes of their fans.

However, at the end of the so-called lucky inning, the Matanceros made the difference thanks to a home run with two outs by shortstop Arruebarruena.

The championship games for the 60th National Baseball Series crown is pending to be confirmed, given that the Granma team is suffering the ravages of COVID-19.