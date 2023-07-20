Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban women’s softball team achieved on Wednesday its second victory in the women’s World Cup of that sport, defeating South Africa 10-3, in Valencia, Spain. The victory was achieved in six innings, with personal credit to Yamerki Guevera, author of 13 strikeouts and only one hit allowed, reports colleague Hernández Luján. On […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban women’s softball team achieved on Wednesday its second victory in the women’s World Cup of that sport, defeating South Africa 10-3, in Valencia, Spain.

The victory was achieved in six innings, with personal credit to Yamerki Guevera, author of 13 strikeouts and only one hit allowed, reports colleague Hernández Luján.

On offense for the Cubans, starter Yanisleidys Casanova, who had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, was once again the starter.

The Cubans, who are part of Group B, based in Valencia (Spain), had achieved an important success against the Netherlands 4-3, with excellent work by Yilian Tornés.

Against the European champions, ranked tenth in the world, Tornés struck out six times in seven innings and had an offensive support of four runs, the result of eight hits, three of them by starter Yanisleidys Casanova, who towed in two runs.

On the same day in group B, Spain knocked out South Africa 14×0 and China defeated Puerto Rico 3-2.

This Wednesday, Cuba will also play against host Spain.